First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 184913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

