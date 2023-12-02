First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

