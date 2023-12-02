First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,682,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 441,684 shares.The stock last traded at $24.24 and had previously closed at $24.22.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after buying an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 793,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

