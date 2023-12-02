Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV remained flat at $130.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

