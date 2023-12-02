Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2,591.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fluor worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $39.00 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

