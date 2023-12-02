FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -416.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

