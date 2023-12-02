Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

