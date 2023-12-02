Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $59,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after buying an additional 1,613,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 1,590,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Fortis Trading Up 1.4 %

FTS opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.