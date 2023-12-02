Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortive were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

