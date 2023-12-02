Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 193,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

