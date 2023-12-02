Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 76 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.66 and a 200 day moving average of $474.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

