Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

