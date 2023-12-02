Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

