Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

TFC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

