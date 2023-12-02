Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.27

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.27 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 30.05 ($0.38). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30.05 ($0.38), with a volume of 101,976 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £93.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.20.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

