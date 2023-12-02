Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,071.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,071.91 ($13.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,098 ($13.87). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.34), with a volume of 276,895 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAMA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,790 ($22.61).

Gamma Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,026.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,069.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,107.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,018.87%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

