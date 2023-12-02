Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,000,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,046,316 shares.The stock last traded at $2.61 and had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of -0.34.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

