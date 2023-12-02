GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.34

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.34 and last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 1576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.01.

GDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.529608 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

