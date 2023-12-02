Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 2,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

