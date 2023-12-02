Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.83. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.20.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1713198 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXE shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

