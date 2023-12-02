Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.83.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1713198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

