Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.11

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 276917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.