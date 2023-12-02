genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.02 ($0.08), with a volume of 7655662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

genedrive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.75.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

