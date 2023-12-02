General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 3,349,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,200. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.