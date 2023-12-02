Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Genpact Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:G opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.