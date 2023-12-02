Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,658,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,072,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,760,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,394.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $115,533,000 after purchasing an additional 268,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.