Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,115 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $757.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

