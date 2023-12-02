Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,610 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.