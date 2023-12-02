Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $308,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 152,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.67, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

