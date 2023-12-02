Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $40,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

