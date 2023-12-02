Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

