Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,128,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,467,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,577,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FinVolution Group by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 844,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,049,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.69. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

