Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $23.28 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

