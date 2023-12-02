Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after buying an additional 8,310,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,194,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

