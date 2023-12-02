Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BRF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRF by 505,985.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.05 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

