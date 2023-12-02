GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 23.6 %

GOVXW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

