GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 23.6 %
GOVXW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.