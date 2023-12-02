Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

