Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

