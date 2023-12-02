Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 15,890,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 20,636,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 543,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 543,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $76,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,901,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,319,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,324,252 shares of company stock worth $22,470,207. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.