Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

GAIN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.