Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.86. 4,973,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
