Glenview Trust Co Buys 47 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.28. 676,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.41 and a 200 day moving average of $331.66.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

