Glenview Trust Co Buys 7,022 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.76. 35,407,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,793,920. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

