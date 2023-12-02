Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,048,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,324,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

