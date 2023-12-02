Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.33. 1,560,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,412. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

