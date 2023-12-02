Glenview Trust Co Has $174.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.36 and a 200-day moving average of $435.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

