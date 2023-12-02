Glenview Trust Co Has $6.62 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AVUS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,017. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

