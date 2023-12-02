Glenview Trust Co Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 12,358,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,536. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.