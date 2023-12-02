Glenview Trust Co Has $9.21 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $422.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

