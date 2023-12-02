Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.96. 847,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.