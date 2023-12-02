Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 4,229,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,261. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

